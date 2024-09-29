Seasonable temperatures in New England on Sunday

Lots of clouds around this afternoon as we find ourselves in an onshore flow courtesy of high pressure to the north and the remnant of Helene to our southwest.

Overall, the day will be a decent one with close to seasonable temperatures and the risk for a few sprinkles and showers across Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In terms of sky cover, we’ll see high, thin clouds moving in from the south and mid-level stratus clouds moving in off the Ocean which will prevent us from seeing much in the way of sun over southern New England, more sunshine across the north country. Highs reach the mid 60s along the coast thanks to a northeast wind, upper 60s to low 70s well inland, mid 70s northern Vermont.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Dry overnight tonight with clouds sticking around and some patchy fog developing. Lows mostly in the 50s, few 40s across the interior and northern New England.

Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions are expected as we start the new work week with highs pushing 70 degrees Monday, dropping back a few degrees Tuesday with clouds and sunny breaks both days as high pressure remains in control.

A cold front approaching from the west may kick off a few showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but latest models have been consistent with backing off on the shower activity. Warm and dry to end the work week with temps bouncing back into the 70s which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great rest of you Sunday!