Second Decomposed Body Found in Former RI Mayor's Home Identified

The second person found dead in the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, home of former mayor Susan Menard has been identified by state health officials as Daniel Grabowski.

Grabowski was the longtime boyfriend of Menard, according to WJAR-TV. He was also the founder and former CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Woonsocket. The state medical examiner's office at the Rhode Island Department of Health determined Grabowski's cause of death was type 2 diabetes.

Menard's body had been identified Wednesday. Health officials said Friday that Menard, who served as Woonsocket's mayor from 1995 to 2009, died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, WJAR-TV reported.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said earlier this week there were "no outward signs of any foul play or any type of struggle," adding that police were aware that both people they believed to be deceased had medical issues that were "pretty significant."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Grabowski and Menard were found dead Monday at the Marian Lane home where they lived together after a neighbor called police around 4 p.m. saying he hadn't seen the couple for about a week and had noticed a strong odor coming from the building, NBC News reported.

Responding officers forced their way inside and found the pair, who had apparently been dead for some time, police said. They were not immediately able to be identified due to the condition of their bodies. Health officials haven't yet determined when Grabowski and Menard died.

Woonsocket, home to 43,000 people, is about 20 miles northwest of Providence. The city's website lists Menard as Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor. She was also the first woman elected mayor of Woonsocket.