Second Karen Read trial starts this week. Jury selection kicks off Tuesday

Karen Read's second murder trial is set to begin this week.

There was a chance this trial was going to be delayed, but a federal appeals court has ruled that it will begin as scheduled with jury selection set for Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That promises to be a challenging task for the court, since so many people have strong opinions on this highly controversial case.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022 by backing into him with her Lexus SUV. But her defense team has alleged that she is the target of a massive frame job and someone else at the Canton, Massachusetts, home where he was found was responsible for his death.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

That claims sparked a massive "Free Karen Read" movement. A buffer zone around Norfolk Superior Court barring demonstrators is being reinstated and even expanded for this retrial.

Read is charged with second degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

During the second trial, Read will have a couple of new lawyers on her team, including an alternate juror from her first trial, Victoria George.

Michael Coyne, NBC10 Boston's legal analyst, said he hopes this new jury will be able to see past the drama in this case.

"I think all people agree a good man is dead, and perhaps we can focus instead of the grandstanding and the theatrics and the name calling, on the evidence, and have a decision that reflects the jury’s interpretation of that evidence," he said.

Standouts in support of Read are planned for Sunday in communities across the state.