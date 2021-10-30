Second Mass. Man Charged in Everett Shooting Death

A second Massachusetts man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old last week in Everett.

Luiz M. Perlera, 18 of Lunenberg, was arrested at his home Thursday by the Massachusetts State Police violent fugitive apprehension task force. He was arraigned Friday on the charge of accessory after the fact in connection with Craig McDonald's shooting death on Oct. 22, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie announced in a joint statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Everett police responded to a 911 call last Friday at approximately 7:57 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of Revere and Second streets. Minutes later, Everett police learned McDonald had been taken to the CHA Everett Hospital Emergency Department suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The 20-year-old Randolph resident died shortly after.

On the night of the shooting, the district attorney's office alleges that the victim was seated in a parked car with two friends when Michael Stanton Jr. reportedly approached the driver’s side window and fired a gun at McDonald, striking him.

Stanton Jr., 19, of Chelsea, was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday and ordered held without bail during his court appearance. He is due back in court on Nov. 10.

During a subsequent investigation, authorities discovered that following the shooting, Perlera allegedly destroyed items of evidence related to the crime. Officials did not reveal any further details.

Perlera was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. If released, he must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, remain under house arrest and stay away from and have no contact with any witnesses.

Perlera is due back in court on Dec. 13. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

An investigation is ongoing.