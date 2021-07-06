Local

Massachusetts

Second Most Family-Friendly Fun Activity Is Located in New England

Whale watching in Gloucester has garnered 1,207 five-star reviews on Tripadviser, compared with only 13 one-star reviews

By Jake Levin

Whale Watching_Island Packers_Doug Mangum
Doug Mangum

One of the most family-friendly fun activities in the world can be done right here in our backyard in New England, according to one notable travel company.

More accurately, it can be done right off the waters in New England. According to Tripadvisor, which is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, the second most family-friendly fun activity in the world is a whale watching trip to the Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Gloucester.

The activity has garnered 1,207 five-star reviews on the website, with only 13 one-star reviews.

"The boat was in good repair, the crew expert and helpful, and the whales... Oh my," reads a featured review on the site. "Minke, humpback and finback whales, along with dozens of dolphins and sea lions."

Only a rafting trip through the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee is a more family-friendly fun activity, according to Tripadvisor.

