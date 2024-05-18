Second person arrested in connection to armed robbery in Randolph

Police have arrested a second person in connection to an armed robbery in Randolph, Massachusetts this week.

Randolph Police say they arrested and arraigned 20-year-old Anthony Beato, from Malden, MA on Friday.

Manuel Ofarami said he saw a car race down his street before being ditched in his lawn. The suspects may not have known something that local residents do -- Johnson Drive ends at Ofarami's house.

Ofarami, who was working from home when he saw everything unfold, was understandably shocked.

"I mean I was right in my house and I tried to look out the window from the back, I saw the car, and it was right there, I wasn't sure who they are. They are kind of like young," he said.

While Ofarami is relieved right now, things were tense earlier. According to police, the car had been involved in an armed robbery just minutes before it ended up in his backyard.

"I was scared if they are trying to come and rob me or rob the house, so I took my phone out and I was calling the police, fortunately when I tried to come to the front side, I saw police vehicles all around this place," he said.

#DEVELOPING: Search continues in Randolph after an armed robbery. At least one suspect in custody, another on the run, and a car ditched in a backyard of a home. Large crime scene, and search continues by foot and in the air. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/7GpZoWwP1q — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) May 13, 2024

#EXCLUSIVE: This homeowner was working from home when he saw a car drive into his BACKYARD after an armed robbery in Randolph. He says he immediately called 911, worried for the safety of his family. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/s6TNasjSeD — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) May 13, 2024

There was a massive police presence, including officers armed with long guns and K-9 units, in the area around Johnson Drive, where the armed robbery in the vehicle was reported around 1:20 p.m.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to police, who said they were able to take a suspect, identified as 18-year-old Shaun Culbreath-Isles from Malden into custody after a chase on foot. He allegedly took jewelry and a cellphone from the person who'd been robbed.

"That's kind of like scary, you know? I don't know what they are up too, if they had a gun, I mean I have my kid in the house with me, I don't know what to do, if they are coming to the house." Ofarami said.

Beato is facing armed robbery, malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest charges while Culbreath-Isles is facing armed robbery, possession of a firearm without FID card, possession of a burglarious tool and receiving stolen property charges.

Detectives were on scene Monday afternoon collecting evidence and dusting for fingerprints.

"This is always quiet I don't know, it's strange to me," Ofarami said. "This is the first time I have seen something like this."

An investigation is ongoing.