Second Round of Serious Snow to Slam New England Tonight, Tuesday

A light wintry mix continues across southern New England with a few snow bursts in western New England. The freezing line is right between Boston and Route 128, and it will remain there until after the evening commute.

We flip to snow from west to east across all of New England before midnight and through the predawn hours on Tuesday. The heaviest snow will be between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. in eastern New England. The snow continues to pile up from Hartford to Manchester and Portland, and areas southeast through 6 a.m. The snow will make the morning drive challenging as it falls through noon.

The snow gradually tapers from west to east, finishing up in Hartford between 8 and 9 a.m. It will be out of Boston around noontime. Snow continues for Maine all Tuesday afternoon. The entire system will be gone for everyone in the northeast by late Tuesday night.

ADDITIONAL SNOW TOTALS:

The snow will accumulate mainly Monday evening through Tuesday morning for New England. In Hartford, southern Vermont and central New Hampshire, expect an additional 1-3 inches; western Worcester County will get around 3 inches, with totals between 3 and 6 inches for Worcester, Providence, higher elevations in northern New Eengland, the south shore, Portland, Manchester and the Maine highlands. An enhanced area of 6 inches or more will fall across the Merrimack Valley, to just north of Boston and away from the coast, as well as through parts of Maine and southeastern New Hampshire.

WIND:

The wind remains gusty all evening, turning from the north by midnight up to 40 mph, and slowly subsiding by tomorrow afternoon to 25 mph gusts from the northwest as the storm pulls away.

10-DAY:

Quieter weather settles in for mid-week, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, we have a few scattered snow showers, but nothing major. The weekend will be sunny and around freezing Saturday, and in the low 40s Sunday. Next week, we see a little warm-up with highs in the low 50s to start.