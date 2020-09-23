Second Victim Dies of Injuries From Charlestown Double Shooting

The second victim in a double shooting last week in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood has died from his injuries, according to police.

David Martinez, 28 of Roxbury, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 17. Police found Martinez and Wildeny Tejeda-Mejia, 24 of Lynn, with gunshot wounds in a car near 74 Decatur Street. Tejeda-Mejia was pronounced dead on scene.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said last week that investigators believe the men were targeted.

“This was not a random act of the neighborhood," Gross said.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The investigation is ongoing. The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the homicide detectives unit at (617) 343-4470. People can submit anonymous by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Anyone in need of emotional support or who want talk about distressing events in the community can call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT), which provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125.