Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

Second Victim Dies of Injuries From Charlestown Double Shooting

David Martinez, 28 of Roxbury, has died after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the Charlestown double shooting last week

By Mary Markos

The second victim in a double shooting last week in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood has died from his injuries, according to police.

David Martinez, 28 of Roxbury, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 17. Police found Martinez and Wildeny Tejeda-Mejia, 24 of Lynn, with gunshot wounds in a car near 74 Decatur Street. Tejeda-Mejia was pronounced dead on scene.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said last week that investigators believe the men were targeted.

“This was not a random act of the neighborhood," Gross said.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The investigation is ongoing. The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the homicide detectives unit at (617) 343-4470. People can submit anonymous by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Anyone in need of emotional support or who want talk about distressing events in the community can call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT), which provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125.

Local

coronavirus 58 mins ago

Marlboro High School Goes Remote After 7 Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

New Hampshire 7 hours ago

Salem Man Sentenced for Distributing Child Pornography

This article tagged under:

shootingBOSTONBoston Police DepartmentCharlestowndeath
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us