Secretary of Education, CDC Director to Discuss Return to School in Roxbury

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will join the YMCA of Greater Boston and Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for a Town Hall on Friday.

The event will be held at the Yawkey Boys & Girls Club of Roxbury, with a select audience of parents and students able to ask questions about plans to keep kids safe when returning to school amid rising COVID cases fueled by the delta variant.

Cardona and Walensky will also discuss how the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs are integral to assist with improving student outcomes, academic achievement, and social-emotional development.

The Town Hall will be moderated by NBC10 Boston's Latoyia Edwards and will be run from 1 to 3 p.m.

It is by invitation-only but will air live on NECN and be livestreamed on NECN.com and NBC10Boston.com.

As the first day of school approaches, coronavirus cases among children are rising, and with them concerns about safety in the classrooms. The American Academy of Pediatrics said child infections are up 84% in just the last week.

As scores of unvaccinated students get ready to return to classrooms, the Massachusetts Department of Education has said it's three priorities are health and safety, supporting mental health, and helping kids catch up after more than a year of remote learning.

"Politics doesn't have a role in this. Educators know what to do, we did it last year. So I have calls out to those states, but at the end of the day, I want to work with Texas. I want to work with Florida. I want to make sure those students have access to in-person learning," Cardona said. "At the end of the day, we're all in this together."