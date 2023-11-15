NH Primary

Secretary of state expected to set NH primary date on Wednesday

The closely-guarded secret will be revealed at a press conference at 2 p.m. at the State House in Concord

By Marc Fortier

Secretary of State David Scanlan is set to announce the date of the 2024 New Hampshire Presidential Primary on Tuesday afternoon.

The closely-guarded secret will be revealed at a press conference at 2 p.m. in the Hall of Flags at the New Hampshire State House in Concord. You can watch the announcement live in the video player above.

New Hampshire has held the nation's first presidential primary for the past century, successfully fending off challenges from other states, thanks in large part to a New Hampshire law that gives the secretary of state sole authority to set the date and mandates that it be at least a week before any similar contest.

In 2024, New Hampshire will defy a new Democratic calendar that has South Carolina leading off presidential primary voting on Feb. 3 and Nevada going three days later.

The changes, made at President Joe Biden's request, are meant to better empower Black and minority voters by leading off in a state with more people of color than New Hampshire has.

But Scanlan has countered that no state truly represents the nation's demographics and that New Hampshire deserves to stay first for a multitude of reasons: It's neither red nor blue, it's a small state geographically and it has a small media market. Voter turnout is high and citizens are engaged, he said.

There will be 21 names on the Democratic ballot and 24 on the GOP ballot in next year's primary. In 2020, 33 Democrats and 17 Republicans signed up. The all-time high was in 1992, when 61 people got on the ballot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

