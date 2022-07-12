Local

BOSTON

One Lane of Congress Street Closed in Boston

Smoke could be seen coming from a manhole on Congress Street Tuesday, just over a week after manhole explosions shut down Boston's Financial District

By Staff Reports

Part of Congress Street in Boston was completely closed in both directions Tuesday morning as smoke could be seen coming from a manhole. The street reopened by around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday with one lane still shut down.

Heavy fire department activity could be seen on Congress Street between Water Street and State Street. The closure was located next to the old State House and a block from City Hall. Eversource was also on scene.

It was not immediately clear if the closure was caused by some type of fire or explosion in the manhole Tuesday morning. No one was injured, Boston police said.

Just a few blocks away, manhole explosions shut down Boston's Financial District earlier this month. The two manhole fires shattered the window of an office building, disrupted businesses and injured one woman. The fiery blasts were believed to have been caused by over pressurization underground.

Video shows fire and smoke coming from manholes in downtown Boston on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

