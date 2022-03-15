Section of Route 1 Closed Due to Serious Wrentham Crash

A serious car crash closed down a portion of Route 1 Tuesday morning in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred before 5 a.m. Tuesday. Myrtle Street was immediately closed in closed both directions. Shortly after, officials closed off a section of Route 1 northbound at Thurston Street and southbound at East Street, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote on Twitter that the department was working with Massachusetts State Police to investigate a fatal two-car crash. McGrath said the road will remain closed during rush hour and that people should seek alternate routes.

Update on crash in #Wrentham, Rt 1 NB closed at Thurston St, Rt 1 SB closed at East St. pic.twitter.com/QElNIA8frg — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 15, 2022