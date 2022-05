A tractor trailer crash Wednesday morning closed down a portion of Route 1 at the Main Street Exit in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Crews were working to upright the tractor trailer. A fuel spill was reported. Traffic is being detoured off at Main Street as all northbound lanes are closed.

Commuters should avoid the area. No further information was immediately available.

