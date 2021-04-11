Security Footage Captures Suspects Wanted in Multiple Newton Home Break-ins

New home security video shows a silver Infiniti SUV, a car wanted in connection with five brazen home break-ins in Newton on Friday.



The SUV is seen on Highland Ave Friday evening between 7p.m. and 8 pm.



Newton Police say the video shows two of the three people in the car walking towards a home that was broken to, and then later, rushing back to the car.



The thieves are forcing their way in through locked doors and windows.



In one case, a woman was home at the time of the burglary. She initially thought it was her son who was in the house.



“The fact that it’s not ‘just left the door open‘ and that they’re physically breaking in is definitely scarier to think about,” said Newton resident Christina Hennessey.

Suzanne Winton’s home on Warwick Road was one of those burglarized.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The thieves pried open a locked window around back.



“The found a knife that they presume was used to jimmy the window open,” Winton said.



They took Winton’s computers and all her fine jewelry.

She was out to dinner at the time.



“That’s my biggest fear is walking in on someone who’s in the house because you don’t know what state they’re in,” she said.



In the middle of March, there were 9 house breaks in Newton within a 24 hour period.

Police don’t know if these are related to Friday’s.



On Friday, Highland Ave, Warwick Road and Kensington Street in West Newton were all targeted. Clarendon Street in Newtonville and Chapel Street in Nonantum section were also targeted.

Police are urging people to keep the outside of their homes well lit, for people to lock their doors and windows, and remove objects that may provide the thieves access to a second floor window or door.



Lt Bruce Apotheker with the Newton Police Department is asking residents to check their home surveillance systems in case they caught any suspicious activity.

Lt. Apotheker says never hesitate to call police if you feel something seems suspicious or out of the ordinary.

Police in Newton are investigating a series of home break-ins.