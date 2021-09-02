LocalIn-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area. ida See Ida's Damage: Flooded Roads and Yards, Downed Trees Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island were all hit hard by the powerful storm Published September 2, 2021 • Updated 3 hours ago The remnants of Ida moved through New England overnight, knocking down trees and flooding area roadways. Below are some images from around the region. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. This bus yard in Waltham, Massachusetts, was totally flooded as a result of Thursday's storm. Police in Upton, Massachusetts, shared this photo of a downed tree. This tree in Dennis, Massachusetts, was an early victim of the storm. This car got stuck trying to traverse a flooded roadway in Falmouth, Massachusetts. @graemeknowsA viewer shared this view of his yard in Leominster, Massachusetts. NBC ConnecticutA pickup drives through floodwaters on Route 6 in Bristol, Connecticut, on Thursday morning. A car was stranded by floodwaters on State Street in North Haven, Connecticut. The area in front of Wareham Crossing in Wareham, Massachusetts, picked up about a half a foot of rain. An SUV was stuck for hours after the driver tried to drive through a flooded section of Storrow Drive on the eastbound side under the Massachusetts Avenue bridge in Boston. This photo of a washed out road in Wareham, Massachusetts, was taken by Renee Elizabeth. Massachusetts State PoliceBoth sides of Route 24 in Fall River, Massachusetts, had to shut down at Airport Road on Thursday morning due to heavy flooding. The West Boylston, Massachusetts, Fire Department shared this photo of a car that was swallowed by a washed away driveway during Thursday's heavy rains. NBC10 BostonThis road in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, collapsed during Thursday's storm. This article tagged under: idaBOSTONNew England