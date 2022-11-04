See That Fireball? Here's the Meteor That Flashed Over New England Thursday Night

A bright fireball shot across the sky in New England and beyond Thursday night, drawing oohs and aahs from stargazers who happened to see it — and one who didn't.
Photographer Rob Wright shared video from his car's dashcam that showed the streak of light over Dover New Hampshire at 9:14 p.m.
Another home video showed the object above Margate City, New Jersey, according to the American Meteor Society. They said sightings were reported as far north as Montreal and as far south as Virginia.
Others shared that they saw the object.
