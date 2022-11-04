See That Fireball? Here's the Meteor That Flashed Over New England Thursday Night

A bright fireball shot across the sky in New England and beyond Thursday night, drawing oohs and aahs from stargazers who happened to see it — and one who didn't.

Photographer Rob Wright shared video from his car's dashcam that showed the streak of light over Dover New Hampshire at 9:14 p.m.

Heard reports of a bright meteor across New England tonight, and I just so happened to be backing into a parking spot when it happened. My dashcam caught it. I had no idea.

📍 Dover, NH

9:14:50 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/qUqpOxBQd9 — Rob Wright Images 🇺🇦🌻 (@RobWrightImages) November 4, 2022

RobWrightImages/Twitter

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Another home video showed the object above Margate City, New Jersey, according to the American Meteor Society. They said sightings were reported as far north as Montreal and as far south as Virginia.

Others shared that they saw the object.