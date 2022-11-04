Local

Meteor

See That Fireball? Here's the Meteor That Flashed Over New England Thursday Night

The American Meteor Society said sightings were reported as far north as Montreal and as far south as Virginia

By Asher Klein

An enhanced still from a video showing a bright meteor over Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
RobWrightImages/Twitter

A bright fireball shot across the sky in New England and beyond Thursday night, drawing oohs and aahs from stargazers who happened to see it — and one who didn't.

Photographer Rob Wright shared video from his car's dashcam that showed the streak of light over Dover New Hampshire at 9:14 p.m.

An enhanced still from a video showing a bright meteor over Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
RobWrightImages/Twitter
An enhanced still from a video showing a bright meteor over Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Another home video showed the object above Margate City, New Jersey, according to the American Meteor Society. They said sightings were reported as far north as Montreal and as far south as Virginia.

Others shared that they saw the object.

