See the full list of Massachusetts 250th events being held this week

Dozens of events are planned in Boston, Lexington, Concord and other Massachusetts communities this week as part of the 250th anniversary of the first battles of the American Revolution.
The Healey-Driscoll Administration released a full "How to Celebrate Patriots' Day Weekend Guide" detailing the full lineup of events planned across the state.
“This anniversary is a chance for Massachusetts to remind the world where the fight for liberty began,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “Patriots’ Day weekend invites us all to reflect on our past, honor those who stood for freedom, and celebrate the values that continue to shape our democracy today. We welcome everyone to experience this historic occasion and take pride in the state’s enduring legacy as the place where liberty lives.”
Here's a full list of this week's events:
- Wednesday, April 16 – Friday, April 18:
- Acton: Isaac Davis Trail March Commemoration - March to honor the Acton Minute Company leader who led his men to Concord to join the colonial troops.
- Boston:
- Paul Revere's Ride to Revolution Commemoration - This historic tour will travel the Freedom Trail in Boston and highlight the city’s story as a colonial town headed towards a fight for independence.
- 250th Anniversary Lantern Service at Old North Church - Lantern Service in honor of the famous “one if by land, two if by sea” lighting at the church.
- Lanterns & Luminaries 2025 with Ken Burns, Old North Church - A unique event filled with commemoration, inspiration, and celebration; Filmmaker Ken Burns will accept the Third Lantern Award.
- The American Revolution: An Evening with Ken Burns Presented by the BSO & GBH - Preview event for the Burns’s film at Symphony Hall, including musical performances, a behind-the-scenes conversation with Burns, and more.
- Concord:
- Screening of "The American Revolution" with Ken Burns - Preview of Burns’s film at Concord-Carlisle High School.
- Patriot vigil - Lantern-light procession, poetry, music, and a recitation of the names of the soldiers who gave their lives in the first battle of the American Revolution.
- Lexington:
- Paul Revere's Ride Reenactment at Hancock-Clarke House - The live reenactment will take place at the Hancock-Clarke House and is free and open to the public.
- Screening of "The American Revolution" with Ken Burns - Preview of Burns’s film at Memorial Hall in Lexington.
- Lynnfield: Shadows of 1775 Play - An original play, “Shadows of 1775” about the story of Lynn End.
- Saturday, April 19:
- Lexington & Concord Reenactments: Dawn battles reenacted at Lexington Green and Concord’s North Bridge - Daybreak reenactments of battles in Lexington and Concord.
- Lexington:
- USS Lexington Ceremony - Celebration of the five U.S. Navy vessels named for “USS Lexington” in honor of the Town of Lexington.
- Lexington Bicentennial Band Concert - The Lexington Bicentennial Band Concert features music from the American Revolution, including premieres by Daniel Lutz and Dr. Andrew Boysen.
- Lexington’s 2025 Patriots’ Day Parade - A fun-filled family afternoon featuring a parade with reenactors, marching bands, floats, fife and drums, clowns, dancers, dignitaries, celebrities, and the Shriners.
- 111th Patriots’ Day 5-Mile Road Race - Join the 111th Lexington Lions Patriots Day 5 Mile Road Race.
- Concord: Bridge Ceremony, Block Party, Free Admission at the Concord Museum, and Drone Show - Enjoy the North Bridge ceremony, a Concord250 block party (following the morning parade), and free admission to Concord Museum all day. Plus, Minute Man National Historical Park offers all-day events, and Concord250 presents a "Patriot's Light Drone Show" at night.
- Agawam: 18th Century Encampment and Muster - The Agawam Historical Association presents an 18th-century encampment and militia muster at the historic Thomas Smith House.
- Norwood: Commemoration and Reenactment - Old Parish Preservation Volunteers will hold an event to honor 60 South Dedham (present-day Norwood) men who served in the initial battles of the American Revolution.
- Sudbury: March to Concord - Sudbury Companies of Militia Minutemen march from Sudbury Center, passing through Wayland, concluding at the North Bridge in Concord.
- Townsend: Minutemen March to Concord - Reenactment featuring two-mile march from the common via the rail trail to Harbor Pond, where Revolutionary War era activities await.
- Westford: Candlelight Tribute - Patriots' Day candlelight tribute at Westlawn Cemetery honors Westford's Revolutionary War heroes.
- Sunday, April 20:
- Arlington: Battle of Menotomy Reenactment - Commemorating the historic retreat of British troops to Boston.
- Monday, April 21:
- Boston:
- Boston Marathon - The world's oldest annual marathon, the Boston Marathon, marks its 129th race.
- Red Sox home game - For the 67th straight year since 1959, the first pitch of the season at Fenway Park will be thrown on Patriots' Day.
- Concord: Battle Road Anniversary Hike - Immersive 4-mile guided hike of the Battle Road trail to Fiske Hill led by National Park Rangers.
- Lexington: Scavenger Hunt - A self-guided Revolutionary-themed scavenger hunt around Lexington Green for children.
- Norwell: Old Scituate Reacts: Patriots Day 1775 Interactive Play - The Scituate and Norwell Historical Societies will host “Old Scituate Reacts: Patriots’ Day, 1775,” a play based on both towns' response to the first shots of the American Revolution.
