See the full list of Massachusetts 250th events being held this week

The events include a reenactment of Paul Revere's ride in Boston on Friday, and reenactments of the Battles of Lexington and Concord this weekend

Dozens of events are planned in Boston, Lexington, Concord and other Massachusetts communities this week as part of the 250th anniversary of the first battles of the American Revolution.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration released a full "How to Celebrate Patriots' Day Weekend Guide" detailing the full lineup of events planned across the state.

“This anniversary is a chance for Massachusetts to remind the world where the fight for liberty began,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “Patriots’ Day weekend invites us all to reflect on our past, honor those who stood for freedom, and celebrate the values that continue to shape our democracy today. We welcome everyone to experience this historic occasion and take pride in the state’s enduring legacy as the place where liberty lives.”

Here's a full list of this week's events:

Sunday, April 20: Arlington: Battle of Menotomy Reenactment - Commemorating the historic retreat of British troops to Boston.

