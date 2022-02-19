See the Snow Squalls That Moved Through New England Saturday

Brief but intense snow squalls moved through New England on Saturday, catching some people off-guard with how quickly the weather switched from calm to blustery.

Snow squalls are intense, but limited in duration, periods of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by gusty surface winds resulting in reduced visibilities and whiteout conditions.

While the snow squalls made for somewhat treacherous driving conditions, they also made for some great videos.

Take a look at what our NBC10 Boston staff captured on Saturday across Massachusetts.

I took this first photo at 5:30pm tonight and the second at 5:33pm from the same spot pic.twitter.com/FpCzu4rvOr — Shira Stoll (@ShiraStoll) February 19, 2022

Arctic front just produced Thunder snow in Needham, MA at the BMC! ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ ⁦@NECN⁩ #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/RgmcyV3WCK — David J Bagley NBC10 Boston/NECN (@DavidBagleyWX) February 19, 2022

Snow squall earlier today ❄️ pic.twitter.com/br64iAetVw — Nathalie Sczublewski (@NathalieStacey) February 19, 2022