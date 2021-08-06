Local

See Where You Need to Mask Up in Massachusetts So Far

These municipalities are reissuing mask requirements as COVID-19 cases rise in Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cities and towns across Massachusetts are beginning to reimplement mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, after rising cases led the CDC to issue new guidance recommending masks indoors in most parts of the state.  

Below are a list of some of the cities and towns that require masks in municipal buildings:

BelmontStarting Aug. 9, masks or face coverings are required for everyone two-years-old and above in public public spaces and private spaces open to the public
BrooklineStarting Aug. 8, masks are required indoors at all municipal buildings for those 5-years-old and above
BrocktonStarting Aug. 3, masks are required in all municipal buildings
FraminghamStarting Aug. 5, masks are required in municipal buildings
LawrenceStarting Aug. 5, masks are required in municipal buildings
NantucketStarting Aug. 5, masks are required indoors at businesses, restaurants, places of worship, municipal buildings; up to $300 fine for those in violation
ProvincetownStarting July 25, masks are required indoors everywhere in the town
RevereStarting Aug. 3, masks are required in all municipal buildings
Other cities and towns have issued mask advisories, instead of mandates, meaning masks are recommended, but not required. Here they are:

CambridgeStarting July 23, city officials are urging people to wear masks where transmission is likely
SomervilleStarting July 30, city officials recommend masks in public settings

