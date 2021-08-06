See Where You Need to Mask Up in Massachusetts So Far

Cities and towns across Massachusetts are beginning to reimplement mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, after rising cases led the CDC to issue new guidance recommending masks indoors in most parts of the state.
Below are a list of some of the cities and towns that require masks in municipal buildings:
|Belmont
|Starting Aug. 9, masks or face coverings are required for everyone two-years-old and above in public public spaces and private spaces open to the public
|Brookline
|Starting Aug. 8, masks are required indoors at all municipal buildings for those 5-years-old and above
|Brockton
|Starting Aug. 3, masks are required in all municipal buildings
|Framingham
|Starting Aug. 5, masks are required in municipal buildings
|Lawrence
|Starting Aug. 5, masks are required in municipal buildings
|Nantucket
|Starting Aug. 5, masks are required indoors at businesses, restaurants, places of worship, municipal buildings; up to $300 fine for those in violation
|Provincetown
|Starting July 25, masks are required indoors everywhere in the town
|Revere
|Starting Aug. 3, masks are required in all municipal buildings
Other cities and towns have issued mask advisories, instead of mandates, meaning masks are recommended, but not required. Here they are:
|Cambridge
|Starting July 23, city officials are urging people to wear masks where transmission is likely
|Somerville
|Starting July 30, city officials recommend masks in public settings