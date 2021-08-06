See Where You Need to Mask Up in Massachusetts So Far

Cities and towns across Massachusetts are beginning to reimplement mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, after rising cases led the CDC to issue new guidance recommending masks indoors in most parts of the state.

Below are a list of some of the cities and towns that require masks in municipal buildings:

Belmont Starting Aug. 9, masks or face coverings are required for everyone two-years-old and above in public public spaces and private spaces open to the public Brookline Starting Aug. 8, masks are required indoors at all municipal buildings for those 5-years-old and above Brockton Starting Aug. 3, masks are required in all municipal buildings Framingham Starting Aug. 5, masks are required in municipal buildings Lawrence Starting Aug. 5, masks are required in municipal buildings Nantucket Starting Aug. 5, masks are required indoors at businesses, restaurants, places of worship, municipal buildings; up to $300 fine for those in violation Provincetown Starting July 25, masks are required indoors everywhere in the town Revere Starting Aug. 3, masks are required in all municipal buildings

Other cities and towns have issued mask advisories, instead of mandates, meaning masks are recommended, but not required. Here they are:

