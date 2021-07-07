Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
seekonk

Seekonk Man Found Dead of Apparent Gunshot Wound

Police said they received a call around 9:53 p.m. Tuesday after gunshots were heard inside an apartment on Forsythe Circle

By Jake Levin

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Authorities in Seekonk, Massachusetts, are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in an apartment building in town.

Seekonk police said they received a call around 9:53 p.m. after gunshots were heard inside an apartment on Forsythe Circle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

First responders said that they located 66-year-old Joseph Housley of Seekonk inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound.

Seekonk police, along with the Bristol County District Attorney's Office and Massachusetts State Police, are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

More local coverage

Garth Brooks 2 hours ago

Garth Brooks Announces Fall Gillette Stadium Concert

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Additional I-95 Standoff Suspects to Appear in Court

This article tagged under:

seekonkMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceSeekonk policeBristol County DA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us