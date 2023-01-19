Seekonk Town Leaders Vote to Remove Police Chief

Leaders in Seekonk, Massachusetts voted Wednesday night to rescind the town's appointment of its police chief, who now plans on filing a lawsuit against the community, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Despite having around a year left on his contract, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella was placed on paid leave earlier in the month, WJAR reported. When asked about why the chief was placed on leave, Seekonk Town Administrator Shawn Cadime told the news outlet that “The Board of Selectmen and I feel that the department needs a directional shift.”

Isabella's attorney told WJAR that he plans to file a lawsuit challenging the town.

The chief's last day on the job is Friday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No information has been released about who will replace the chief.