Seiyo in Boston's South End is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A sushi bar and wine shop in the South End of Boston is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Seiyo on Washington Street is planning to close, with a post from BosGuy saying that the restaurant will say goodbye on October 31. Seiyo, which first opened 19 years ago, offered sushi, Japanese rice bowls, noodle dishes, and more while also selling wines out of its attached store.

The address for Seiyo in the South End is 1721 Washington Street unit C, Boston, MA, 02118. Its website can be found at https://www.seiyoboston.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



