Self-Defense Class to Be Held by Foundation Named for Slain Runner Vanessa Marcotte

Marcotte was a Google employee from New York who was assaulted and killed on Aug. 7, 2016 while visiting her mother in Princeton

Vanessa Marcotte
The foundation named for the woman killed while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home in 2016 is teaming up with the local sheriff’s department for a women’s self-defense workshop.

The workshop presented by the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in the Blue Lounge on the first floor of the Student Center at Worcester State University.

The 27-year-old Marcotte was a Google employee from New York who was assaulted and killed on Aug. 7, 2016 while visiting her mother in Princeton.

Nearly five years after Vanessa Marcotte was killed while out for a run in Princeton, attorneys for the murder suspect are asking the court to throw out DNA taken from their client.

The suspect in the case awaits trial.

