Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Sen. Ed Markey Pushes to End Daylight Savings' Springing Forward and Falling Back

Winter sunsets would be an hour later -- but so would winter sunrises

By Alison King

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., is re-introducing a bill along with a bipartisan group of senators that would put an end to the decades-old ritual of turning clocks forward in the spring and backward in the fall.

The Sunshine Protection Act would push winter sunsets in Massachusetts up to 5:30 from 4:30 p.m.

"It’s sunshine in the evening, it just makes people feel better," Markey said.

Matt Noyes explains the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time and efforts to get rid of it.

Psychologists say mental health would be affected, since natural light provides an increase in serotonin, the chemical that makes people feel happy.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But for many, there is also a downside -- a winter morning sunrise in Boston would move from about 7:15 to 8:15 a.m.

State lawmakers have also proposed a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. But with COVID-19 dominating the agenda, it has been on the back-burner.

More on Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time Mar 9

Daylight Saving Time Begins on Sunday. Here Are 4 Ways to Help Your Body Adjust

Daylight Saving Time Mar 8

Yes, Daylight Saving Time is Exhausting You… But It May Also Be Killing You

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsEd MarkeySUNSHINEDaylight Saving Time
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us