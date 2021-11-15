Local

Sen. Leahy to Discuss Political Future at Event in Vermont

Leahy planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he’s also expected to discuss whether he intends to seek reelection

By The Associated Press

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future on Monday.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington.

Leahy planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he’s also expected to discuss whether he intends to seek reelection, said David Carle, Leahy’s press secretary.

Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the senior-most member of both the Judiciary and Agriculture committees.

No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy.

Leahy’s campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

