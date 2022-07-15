Local

seabrook

Sen. Shaheen Requests ‘Full Review' of Seabrook Station False Alarm

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the wake of this week's false alarm at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is requesting a full review of the incident and communications breakdown.

Shaheen said she sent a letter to plant owner NextEra Energy on Thursday pushing for a full review of Tuesday's incident.

“As you know, an emergency alarm was activated warning many in the vicinity that there was problem at the plant and advising them to evacuate the area. This caused chaos and left police, fire and state and local officials with few answers,” she said in her letter.

New Hampshire beachgoers were told to evacuate because of an issue at a nearby nuclear power plant, but there was no real threat.
"I am deeply concerned with the insufficient communication during and in the aftermath of this inadvertent alarm. I request that a full review be conducted of the reasons for the triggering of this false alarm, as well as an analysis of the breakdown in communication that occurred between the plant, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management, local police and fire and local officials,” she added. “I hope you will do more to reassure the public that an incident like this will not happen again and you will reach out to state and local leaders to share more information about how you will improve upon this going forward.” 

Read the full letter below:

