Sen. Warren Endorses Councilor Wu in Boston Mayoral Race

With Boston Mayor Marty Walsh off to Washington, D.C. to join President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet as Labor Secretary, speculation has begun on who will run to replace him in office later this year.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made it known Saturday who she'd like to see replace Walsh, endorsing Boston City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu.

I’ve been proud to fight alongside Michelle over the last 7 years. She gets out and does the work that needs to be done to make a difference in people's lives. I’m thrilled to get on board the @WuTrain and endorse her run for Mayor of Boston. Join at https://t.co/RjonYSfUxK. pic.twitter.com/vXGOVU2tqB — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 9, 2021

"Michelle has always been a fighter—as one of my students, as a Boston city councilor, and now as a candidate for Mayor," Warren said in a statement Saturday. "She is a tireless advocate for families and communities who feel unseen and unheard. Michelle is not just a woman full of good ideas and a passionate heart, she is a woman who gets out and does the work that needs to be done to make a difference in people's lives."

Boston City Council president Kim Janey will serve as acting mayor in Walsh's absence. Janey, 56, is both the first woman and person of color to serve as Boston's mayor.

Janey will serve in her role until Walsh departs and an election is held. If Walsh leaves after March 5, Janey will remain on until the November general election, according to the Boston Globe. If Walsh leaves before that date, however, a special election could be held within 120 to 140 days, according to the paper.

Janey has not yet announced if she will run for the position herself fulltime.

"Bostonians can count on Michelle’s bold, progressive leadership to tackle our biggest challenges, such as recovering from the pandemic, dismantling systemic racism, prioritizing housing justice, revitalizing our transportation infrastructure, and addressing the climate crisis,” Warren said.

City Councilor Andrea Campbell has also announced her candidacy for the mayoral race.