Senator Elizabeth Warren Announces Bid for Reelection in 2024

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced her reelection campaign on Monday, posting video announcement on social media.

With the announcement, Warren is officially seeking to win a third term in office in 2024.

Warren was first elected senator in Massachusetts in 2012, becoming the first woman elected to the senate from the Bay State. She was reelected in 2018.

We’ve won some big victories for working families in Massachusetts and across the country, but there’s a lot more to do. So today I’m making it official: I’m running for re-election to keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/ebG3vJCot3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 27, 2023

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else. I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do,” Senator Warren said in the video announcement. “Pass a wealth tax. Make child care affordable. Protect our coastal communities. Build a 21st century transportation system across all of Massachusetts. Oh, and like I’ve been saying for years — put stricter rules on banks so they don’t crash and hurt working people.”

Warren, 73, had more than $2.3 million in her campaign account at the end of 2022, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

It’s unclear who might challenge Warren for the Senate seat. Many Democrats appeared to be waiting until Warren or fellow Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, also a Democrat, decided not to seek reelection. Markey in 2020 fended off a primary challenge from then-Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy.

The state’s Republican Party is trying to rebuild after losing the governor’s office last year when Republican Gov. Charlie Baker opted not to seek a third term and Democrat Maura Healey handily defeated GOP candidate Geoff Diehl.

