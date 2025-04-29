Driver who killed Connecticut state trooper to be sentenced Tuesday

The man who struck and killed Connecticut State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier on Interstate 84 in Southington in May, then left the scene, will be sentenced today.

Alex Oyola-Sanchez, 45, of Hartford, accepted a plea deal that includes 18 years in prison.

State police said Trooper Pelletier had stopped another driver on I-84 East in Southington and Oyola-Sanchez drove into the shoulder, hit Pelletier and his vehicle, and kept going until his tire failed on I-84 East in Farmington.

Trooper Pelletier left behind his wife, Dominique, and their two young sons, Troy and Zachary.

Dominique Pelletier spoke in court in February, sharing the pain she went through while telling their two young sons that their father had died.

She said she wanted the man who caused her husband's death to serve a 30-year sentence.

“I stand before you today in the same dress I wore to bury my husband, the same dress I wore to hold my two little boys in while they cried tears for their father, the same dress I never imagined I’d be wearing again. Never imagined I’d be standing before a courtroom fighting for justice for my husband’s wrongful death,” she said.

“I feel it is unfair to allow this man to enter back into society while our children are still minors. How am I supposed to protect them from this evil?,” she said.

Oyola-Sanchez was captured moments after the crash and arrested.

According to the arrest report, Oyola-Sanchez told police he took fentanyl, cocaine and what he believed was Klonopin before the incident.

He was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, evading responsibility death and additional charges.

Oyola-Sanchez is being held on $1.5 million bond.