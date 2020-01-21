Series of Break-ins Leave Acton Business Owners on Edge

A string of burglaries in Acton, Massachusetts, has local business owners on edge as police continue to search for those responsible.

The most recent break-in happened Sunday night.

Surveillance images captured the thief in action at one local business. Like most of the other locations targeted, the store is small and family-run.

“They used my brick of a doorstop to smash the door,” said Mark Coddaire, owner of Marx Running and Fitness. “It was completely gone.”

Coddaire has owned his business for 17 years. When someone smashed through his store’s front door, they stole cash and his sense of security.

“You feel violated and you don't know if it’s going to happen again,” he said.

Marx Running and Fitness is one of four businesses targeted by thieves on Great Road, all within just the last few months. Thieves also targeted Acton Dry Cleaners and Pro Tech Gas Station, which are within a mile of one another.

Those who live and work in town are taking extra precautions in wake of the crimes.

“It's pretty concerning to us that a lot of incidents have been happening around us,” resident Raghavan Raja said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is urged to contact the Acton Police Department at 978-264-9638.