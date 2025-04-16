North Haven

77-year-old man fatally stabbed during domestic incident in Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 77-year-old man has died after being stabbed during a domestic incident in North Haven on Tuesday night and another man has been charged with murder.

Emergency crews responded to a home Pleasant Drive around 8:40 p.m. for a report of domestic incident involving a stabbing.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When police first arrived, they said they found someone outside of the home with non-life threatening injuries.

Once officers entered the home to look for additional victims, they said they found a man with several wounds and heavy blood loss.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, a 77-year-old man died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The officers then began searching for a third person, who was believed to be the suspect. He was found on a nearby street and was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old David Pagan, of North Haven, has been charged with murder and assault. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Air travel 43 mins ago

MassRMV offers walk-in REAL ID appointments for travelers with upcoming trips

Investigators said the incident involves family members and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

North Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us