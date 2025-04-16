77-year-old man fatally stabbed during domestic incident in Connecticut

A 77-year-old man has died after being stabbed during a domestic incident in North Haven on Tuesday night and another man has been charged with murder.

Emergency crews responded to a home Pleasant Drive around 8:40 p.m. for a report of domestic incident involving a stabbing.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When police first arrived, they said they found someone outside of the home with non-life threatening injuries.

Once officers entered the home to look for additional victims, they said they found a man with several wounds and heavy blood loss.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, a 77-year-old man died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The officers then began searching for a third person, who was believed to be the suspect. He was found on a nearby street and was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old David Pagan, of North Haven, has been charged with murder and assault. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Investigators said the incident involves family members and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.