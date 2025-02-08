2 severely hurt in crash near Brockton cemetery

A car crashed into a utility pole and into a cemetery in Brockton, Massachusetts, Saturday, leaving two men inside severely injured, police said.

Firefighters had to remove both the driver and the passenger from the wrecked car after the crash on North Cary Street just after 11 a.m., police said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

While state and local police were investigating what happened as of Saturday afternoon, Brockton police said, they believe the car hopped a curb while changing lanes heading south, leading to the crash.

It's the second crash on North Cary Street in three days. On Thursday, a car crashed into a tree several blocks from the scene of Saturday's crash, leaving two people dead and a third hurt.