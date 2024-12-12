Serious crash on I-93 following police pursuit causes major delays

Boston

A portion of Interstate 93 in Boston was shut down for a time Thursday morning due to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles following a police pursuit.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on I-93 north, and all lanes appeared to be shut down.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit around 9 a.m. that began on I-93 south near Dorchester Avenue in Boston. They said the pursuit came to an end on I-93 north at Exit 13A.

Two people were taken into custody, state police said. Their names and any charges they might be facing were not immediately released.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Aerial footage from over the scene showed a black pickup truck on the back of a tow truck and a black car that appeared to have crashed into the guardrail. Numerous state police cruisers were also on scene.

Aerial footage also showed heavy backups in the northbound lane of the highway.

State police said in an email at 10:21 a.m. that traffic is being diverted at Exit 11 and the Neponset on ramp for about 20 minutes.

