Two killed, 1 injured in crash on I-495 in Haverhill

Two people were killed and one injured in a crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of the Merrimack River overpass, south of the Ward Hill Connector.

A car went into the embankment, and is now under some trees and bushes.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, state police said they received a report of a person walking in the median of I-495 in the area of Exit 107 in Haverhill. When they arrived, they found Haverhill police helping to facilitate a medical transport for a person in a nearby parking lot. The patient told police they had been involved in a crash with two others.

State police then began searching for the vehicle, eventually finding the scene deep into the embankmet and trees adjacent to I-495 in Haverhill. Two people were found dead at the scene.

One lane of traffic remained shut down as of 7 a.m. Monday, resulting in traffic backups.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. No information about the identities of those involved in the crash have been released.