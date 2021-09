A serious motor vehicle crash was reported Sunday night in Eastham, Massachusetts.

The town's police and fire departments responded to the crash on Route 6 in front of the Brickhouse Restaurant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Route 6 is currently closed between Brackett Road and Railroad Avenue, Eastham police said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.