Serious crash in Douglas shuts down road

Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving multiple cars in Douglas, Massachusetts.
Authorities have shut down Webster Street to traffic as they respond to the incident on Saturday afternoon. Traffic is being diverted to Cedar Street and Lower Gore Road. Police have not provided information on how long the street will remain closed.
No details have been provided on the incident, and no word on the extent of injuries.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.