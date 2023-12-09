Douglas

Serious crash in Douglas shuts down road

Police red and blue lights
Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving multiple cars in Douglas, Massachusetts.

Authorities have shut down Webster Street to traffic as they respond to the incident on Saturday afternoon. Traffic is being diverted to Cedar Street and Lower Gore Road. Police have not provided information on how long the street will remain closed.

No details have been provided on the incident, and no word on the extent of injuries.

