Police are investigating a serious crash in Lowell overnight.

The crash took place near Lake View Avenue and Ottawa Street at 9:15 p.m. The car was towed and crews are fixing a downed utility pole.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Lakeview Ave is closed at Fisher St and at the Lowell and Dracut line. Commuters are asked to seek an alternate route while officers investigating.