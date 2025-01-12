2 men killed in crash on I-84 West in Danbury, Conn.

Two men have died after a crash on Interstate 84 West in Danbury on Sunday.

State police said a Hyundai Tiburon was disabled in the left lane facing oncoming traffic near the exit 8 on ramp around 6:30 a.m. after crashing into the guardrail on the right shoulder.

After the initial crash, state police said one or more of the passengers may have exited the Hyundai Tiburon and were standing its right side.

According to state police, a Lexus was traveling in the left lane while a Freightliner tractor/Hyundai semitrailer combination was in the right lane as both approached the disabled Hyundai Tiburon.

Troopers said the Lexus hit the Hyundai Tiburon, which caused the Hyundai Tiburon to spin in front of the Freightliner/Hyundai semitrailer, which then caused another crash.

Two passengers inside of the Hyundai Tiburon were pronounced dead. They have been identified as 27-year-old Ronald Omar Tello, of Danbury, and 36-year-old Carlos Jimenez Molina, of Danbury. The driver of the Hyundai Tiburon suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while state police investigated on Saturday. It has since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.