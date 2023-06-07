Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Serious crash involving a scooter reported in Boston

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Police are responding to the scene of a serious crash involving a scooter in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Dimock streets. Police said a cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and they are on scene investigating.

Aerial footage showed what looked like a scooter on a sidewalk, with police tape surrounding the intersection.

No further details were immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Boston stories

Hanson 3 hours ago

Feds, Animal Rescue League search home in Hanson

Springfield 2 hours ago

Police investigating double homicide in Springfield

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us