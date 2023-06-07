Serious crash involving a scooter reported in Boston

Police are responding to the scene of a serious crash involving a scooter in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Dimock streets. Police said a cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and they are on scene investigating.
Aerial footage showed what looked like a scooter on a sidewalk, with police tape surrounding the intersection.
No further details were immediately available.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.