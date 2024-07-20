Massachusetts

Serious crash involving pedestrian in Bedford, police say

Bedford police haven't provided any information on injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Police have responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Bedford, Massachusetts, Saturday evening.

Bedford Police Chief John Fisher says the crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the 400 block of Concord Road.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The roadway was closed for a couple of hours following the crash but has since reopened, police said.

Further details were not immediately shared, including the condition of the pedestrian who was hit.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us