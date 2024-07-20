Serious crash involving pedestrian in Bedford, police say

Police have responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Bedford, Massachusetts, Saturday evening.

Bedford Police Chief John Fisher says the crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the 400 block of Concord Road.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The roadway was closed for a couple of hours following the crash but has since reopened, police said.

Further details were not immediately shared, including the condition of the pedestrian who was hit.

The crash is under investigation.