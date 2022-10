At least three vehicles crashed in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, shutting down a road near the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, authorities said.

Aerial footage showed a car and two SUVs on Mall Road. Police called the crash serious.

Police and firefighters didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or what they believe happened.

Crews responding to a motor vehicle crash on Mall Road in the vicinity of Lahey Hospital. Police shutting down Mall Road. — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) October 11, 2022

