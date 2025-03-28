Massachusetts

Serious crash on I-91 in West Springfield early Friday morning

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

A serious crash was reported on Interstate 91 in West Springfield, Massachusetts, early Friday morning.

According to WWLP, the ramp for Exit 10A on I-91 north in West Springfield was closed Friday morning as a result of the crash. The right lane and breakdown lane was also closed for a time but has since reopened.

No other details about the crash have been released.

