Serious crash on I-91 in West Springfield early Friday morning

A serious crash was reported on Interstate 91 in West Springfield, Massachusetts, early Friday morning.

According to WWLP, the ramp for Exit 10A on I-91 north in West Springfield was closed Friday morning as a result of the crash. The right lane and breakdown lane was also closed for a time but has since reopened.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In #WestSpringfield, right lane, breakdown lane, and off ramp closed on I-91 NB at exit 10A due to crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 28, 2025

No other details about the crash have been released.