Serious crash on Maine Turnpike shuts down I-95 north

A serious crash on the Maine Turnpike on Monday morning has temporarily shut down all northbound lanes.

Maine State Police said in a social media post just after 9 a.m. that the crash at mile marker 23 in Kennebunk has shut down all northbound lanes while crews work to clean up the scene.

They said motorists should avoid the area if possible and find alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

No further details were released.