Massachusetts State Police are at the scene of a crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 north in Waltham on Saturday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. The vehicle is now on fire, police said.

Officials said three lanes are closed in the area of mile marker 42.8.

#MAtraffic: Troopers from SP Concord on scene with a vehicle rollover with serious injuries on 95 NB in Waltham at the 42.8 Mile Marker. Vehicle is on fire. The left 3 lanes are taken. Waltham Fire, EMS, and @MassDOT are on scene. More updates to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2022

No further information was immediately available.