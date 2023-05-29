Serious Crash Shuts Down Stretch of I-295 in Falmouth, Maine, for Hours on Busy Memorial Day

A major crash on Interstate 295 in Falmouth, Maine, brought traffic to a standstill for several hours on Memorial Day.

Maine State Police said the crash occurred at mile marker 10 on the northbound side of I-295 and "serious personal injury" had been reported. Police did not say how many people were hurt, or to what extent, but they asked people to avoid the area while first responders tended to the injured and conducted their on-scene investigation.

A reporter for NBC affiliate News Center Maine said he saw two vans from a funeral home arrive on scene, with at least three cars involved. Authorities have not provided official details at this time.

The highway was closed at the end of a busy holiday weekend for about three hours, with traffic diverted onto Route 1 in Falmouth at Exit 9, News Center Maine reported. The interstate reopened around 1:15 p.m.

Pictures from the scene showed lines of cars just parked, with many likely headed to Memorial Day celebrations on a beautiful sunny and warm day in New England.

Video shared by NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard showed one person was so bored waiting in traffic that he got out of his car and was dribbling a basketball, walking shirtless up and down the highway in flip flops.

Traffic appeared to have been significantly slowed on the southbound side of the highway, as well. A woman who said she passed the scene of the crash traveling south said she had never seen anything like it.

"Insane. People are outside of their cars just hanging out of standing on their roofs. Kids were riding scooters around and playing ball. Dogs were out on leashes. They must have been sitting there for a while. Backed up for a looooong time," Jill Yarrusso Fimbel wrote on Facebook, replying to the state police post.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This developing story will be updated