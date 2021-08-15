Serious Crash Shuts Down Multiple Lanes of Traffic in Manchester-By-the-Sea

A serious crash closed several lanes of traffic Saturday evening on Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts.

State police initially said Route 128 was shut down in both directions for "multiple serious crashes." One car was seen with its frontend smashed in.

State police also said a medical helicopter was en route, though later said the MedFlight had been cancelled.

#MAtraffic northbound lanes have reopened, one lane has reopened southbound. MedFlight has been canceled. https://t.co/9TCD6mudnW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 14, 2021

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane later reopened.

There were multiple emergency vehicles on scene, and traffic could be seen at a relative standstill near the crash site as cars inched carefully by the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, and state police did not provide any further information.