Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Serious Crash Shuts Down Multiple Lanes of Traffic in Manchester-By-the-Sea

There was no word on any injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A serious crash closed several lanes of traffic Saturday evening on Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts.

State police initially said Route 128 was shut down in both directions for "multiple serious crashes." One car was seen with its frontend smashed in.

State police also said a medical helicopter was en route, though later said the MedFlight had been cancelled.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane later reopened.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There were multiple emergency vehicles on scene, and traffic could be seen at a relative standstill near the crash site as cars inched carefully by the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, and state police did not provide any further information.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscrashManchester by the Sea
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us