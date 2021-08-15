Serious Crash Shuts Down Multiple Lanes of Traffic in Manchester-By-the-Sea

A serious crash closed several lanes of traffic Saturday evening on Route 128 in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts.
State police initially said Route 128 was shut down in both directions for "multiple serious crashes." One car was seen with its frontend smashed in.
State police also said a medical helicopter was en route, though later said the MedFlight had been cancelled.
All northbound lanes and one southbound lane later reopened.
There were multiple emergency vehicles on scene, and traffic could be seen at a relative standstill near the crash site as cars inched carefully by the scene.
There was no immediate word on any injuries, and state police did not provide any further information.