Serious Crash Snags Traffic on Route 24S in Brockton

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles caused delays on Route 24 South in Brockton Saturday morning.
At least two cars, one of which rolled over and landed in the woods, were towed from the scene, according to an NBC10 Boston/NECN crew on scene.
Two lanes of traffic were blocked while police investigate.
Massachusetts State Police, firefighters, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner all responded to the scene.
Details on how many people were involved and the extent of their injuries were not immediately clear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.