Serious crash closes Route 3 in Tyngsborough, police say

Chelmsford police urged drivers to avoid Route 3, with a Medflight helicopter headed there.

By Asher Klein

A damaged car and SUV on Route 3 in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, after a crash on Friday, June 6, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A serious crash closed Massachusetts' Route 3 in Tyngsborough on Friday afternoon, police there and in nearby Chelmsford said.

The department urged drivers to avoid the highway, with a Medflight helicopter headed there.

Tyngsborough police confirmed in a statement they were also responding to the crash, which "completely shut down" the area.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or how many people were hurt.

Footage from the scene showed a badly damaged car next to a damaged SUV in the middle of the highway. Police stopped traffic on one side of the road, backing up traffic.

