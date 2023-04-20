Serious Crash With Life-Threatening Injuries on Mass. Pike

State police say they are at the scene of a serious crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the far western part of the state on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 90 east in West Stockbridge at the 2-mile marker, just east of the New York border. State police said preliminary reports indicate "life-threatening injuries."
All eastbound lanes are closed at this time.
No further details were immediately available.