Serious Crash With Life-Threatening Injuries on Mass. Pike

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 90 east in West Stockbridge

By Marc Fortier

State police say they are at the scene of a serious crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the far western part of the state on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 90 east in West Stockbridge at the 2-mile marker, just east of the New York border. State police said preliminary reports indicate "life-threatening injuries."

All eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

