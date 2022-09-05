Serious Head-On Crash in Melrose Under Investigation

Officials are investigating a serious head-on crash late Sunday night in Melrose.

The crash, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Lynn Fells Parkway, involved a car and an SUV. The impact was so violent, the SUV ended up on its side up against the two cars parked in this driveway.

What we know from police on scene was it appears the white SUV and the silver car hit head on, apparently at a high rate of speed, but on the passenger sides of each vehicle. The SUV appears to have gone at least partially airborne, crashing into a tree and breaking a large branch off the tree, before ending up against the vehicles parked in this driveway.

A hydraulic lift had to be used to stabilize the SUV when first responders arrived.

At least one person was taken from the scene by ambulance, but the medical examiner’s office was also on scene – which generally only happens when there’s been a death. But we do not have any official word from police on the conditions of the people involved in this crash.

There were also people home at the time of the crash – they were uninjured.

The crash and circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation.